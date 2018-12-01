Guest Trainer Sends Thanks To WWE, Drew McIntyre Appears On UpUpDownDown, WWE Network Additions

- The above video is of Drew McIntyre, the latest guest on Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown's Superstar Savepoint. The two talked about how deep McIntyre's love and passion for wrestling is and also played the 1992 game, Streets of Rage.

- Here are next week's new additions to the WWE Network:

* Monday - Edge and Christian Show (following Raw)

* Wednesday - NXT UK (3pm ET), NXT UK (4pm ET), 205 Live (7pm ET), and NXT (8pm ET)

* Thursday - WWE Network Collection Spotlight (8pm ET) and Mixed Match Challenge 2 (9:50pm ET)

* Friday - This Week In WWE (7:30pm ET)

- Chikara founder and wrestler, Mike Quackenbush, took to Twitter to thank everyone at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida after working as last week's guest trainer. Quackenbush had previously been a guest trainer back in 2016 a handful of times for WWE. As noted, before that Alexa Bliss thanked Quackenbush on Twitter and he replied back about playing "a small role in her journey." You can read his tweets and interactions below:

Thank you to everyone at @WWENXT and the @WWEPC for making me feel so welcome! I relish the challenges, and I'll cherish the adventures from a whirlwind week with all of you. I love the work & I love to teach, but I also learned so much being part of your team. pic.twitter.com/9lmdPKPk1D — Mike Quackenbush (@MikeQuackenbush) December 1, 2018

Day 2 ! Thank you @MikeQuackenbush !!! So brilliant pic.twitter.com/aIQ0paEDrM — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) November 29, 2018