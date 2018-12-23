Wrestling Inc.

Heather Monroe Talks Being Nervous Before WWE Match, Intergender Wrestling

By Joshua Gagnon | December 23, 2018

Heather Monroe spoke with Women's Wrestling Weekly about being nervous before her WWE match with Nia Jax, and intergender wrestling. Here are some of the highlights:

What it was like working a WWE match:

"I was just super nervous. Like so, so nervous. I remember being in the back and then you go down with the ref because it's a squash match. So you go and get in the ring with the ref and you kind of just wait there. And as I was walking down the ramp I was still really nervous, but when I got into the actual ring, I was like, 'Okay, I can handle this.' I was so nervous up to that point. But I think when you are in the ring, you think, 'This is the same as any ring.' The people are saying my name, I'm a little more at ease."

Her most memorable wrestling moment:

"Just being in The Staples Center and like hearing people like know who I am was really cool. Especially at the level, I was at then, that was almost two years ago. So that felt really good and I felt like, I can handle this."

Intergender Matches:

"I think intergender wrestling is the future because it's kind of the meeting of women being treated equally. I love intergender wrestling. I was the only girl in my wrestling training."

You can check out the full interview in the video above or listen via iTunes by clicking here.

