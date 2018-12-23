Heather Monroe Talks Being Nervous Before WWE Match, Intergender Wrestling

Heather Monroe spoke with Women's Wrestling Weekly about being nervous before her WWE match with Nia Jax, and intergender wrestling. Here are some of the highlights:

What it was like working a WWE match:

"I was just super nervous. Like so, so nervous. I remember being in the back and then you go down with the ref because it's a squash match. So you go and get in the ring with the ref and you kind of just wait there. And as I was walking down the ramp I was still really nervous, but when I got into the actual ring, I was like, 'Okay, I can handle this.' I was so nervous up to that point. But I think when you are in the ring, you think, 'This is the same as any ring.' The people are saying my name, I'm a little more at ease."

Her most memorable wrestling moment:

"Just being in The Staples Center and like hearing people like know who I am was really cool. Especially at the level, I was at then, that was almost two years ago. So that felt really good and I felt like, I can handle this."

Intergender Matches:

"I think intergender wrestling is the future because it's kind of the meeting of women being treated equally. I love intergender wrestling. I was the only girl in my wrestling training."

