How Fast Did Becky Lynch's WWE Royal Rumble Axxess VIP Signing Sell Out?

SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch took to Twitter today and revealed that her VIP signing for the Royal Rumble Axxess event sold out in 90 seconds.

Lynch wrote, "They tell me that my Royal Rumble VIP Axxess, sold out in 90secs. I see and hear you all, all the tee shirts, the signs, the posts, the love. The Man sees you all. They didn't expect us, but here we are"

Rumble Axxess takes place on Friday, January 25 through Sunday, January 27 from the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, December 7 at 12pm ET through TicketForce. Tickets are $45 for General Admission, $100 for VIP and $150 for Premium VIP. Children 2 years and under are free.

Below is Becky's tweet: