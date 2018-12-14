How Much Are The Remaining WWE NXT "Takeover: NY" Tickets?, Triple H Says The Event Will Be Special

Tickets for WWE NXT "Takeover: New York" went on sale last week. There are some tickets left for the event via Ticketmaster. There are a few of the $506 seats left but the other remaining seats are priced at $806 each.

Takeover was scheduled to run head-to-head with the sold-out Ring of Honor / New Japan Pro Wrestling G1 SuperCard event at Madison Square Garden, but WWE put the Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday night and moved Takeover to Friday. It's believed that Takeover would have sold out even on Saturday night.

The "Takeover: New York" event will take place on Friday, April 5 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn during WrestleMania 35 weekend.

Triple H took to Twitter this past week and hyped Takeover up, saying it will be a special show that fans cannot miss.

He wrote, "Night after night, show after show, TakeOver after TakeOver we show the world that #WeAreNXT... But this one is special! @WWENXT is going to TAKE OVER New York and I promise this will be must see!!! So get your tickets while you can...and #GetReady!!! #NXTTakeOver"

He also wrote, "On Friday, April 5th @barclayscenter, @WWENXT will not only kick off @WrestleMania weekend, it promises to be a show you CANNOT miss. Get Ready... #WeAreNXT"

See Also Backstage News On WWE Changing Planned Segment For Last Monday's RAW

Below are Triple H's tweets along with related promos from The Undisputed Era, The Velveteen Dream and NXT North American Champion Ricochet:

Night after night, show after show, TakeOver after TakeOver we show the world that #WeAreNXT...

But this one is special!@WWENXT is going to TAKE OVER New York and I promise this will be must see!!!!

So get your tickets while you can...and #GetReady!!! #NXTTakeOver https://t.co/btsYdyrTvP — Triple H (@TripleH) December 6, 2018

All tickets for #NXTTakeOver: New York are officially ON SALE right now at https://t.co/pcQU3cSnfR!



On Friday, April 5th @barclayscenter, @WWENXT will not only kick off @WrestleMania weekend, it promises to be a show you CANNOT miss.



Get Ready... #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/imHm0IsazJ — Triple H (@TripleH) December 7, 2018

Another #NXTTakeOver, another chance for #UndisputedERA to prove that this is THEIR era.



Be there on April 5 in New York to witness it LIVE. Tickets available at https://t.co/YRoxXRhxbY!@AdamColePro @theBobbyFish @KORcombat @roderickstrong pic.twitter.com/EFMI18YqVN — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 7, 2018

#TheDream has a message for those who want to experience something special on April 5.



Tickets to #NXTTakeOver: New York are available NOW at https://t.co/YRoxXRhxbY. @VelveteenWWE pic.twitter.com/g6bnriR7V3 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 7, 2018