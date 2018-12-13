Backstage News On WWE Changing Planned Segment For Last Monday's RAW

As noted, Finn Balor didn't work this week's WWE television tapings because he is dealing with an illness. Balor worked a live event in Chile last week, but returned home the next day. He is still expected to face Drew McIntyre at WWE TLC this Sunday.

Alexa Bliss noted on an Instagram story that she is sick as well. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Bliss has a bad cold and a weak voice. WWE had announced a press conference segment for RAW this past Monday night. The skit was scheduled to feature Bliss taking fan questions regarding the Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax match at TLC this Sunday.

According to Meltzer, Bliss was scheduled to have a long promo on the show, however the segment was changed to not have her speak. Jax ended up carrying the segment, and Bliss left before the interaction between Jax and Rousey started.

It was also noted in The Observer that Bobby Roode was ill as well, and had trouble speaking during his promo.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

