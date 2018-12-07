How Old Is Dean Ambrose Today?, WWE Releases Rare $10K Match, Benefit Held In Honor Of Roman Reigns

- Above is a new WWE Network Hidden Gem addition for this week, featuring Jerry Blackwell vs. Colonel DeBeers from an AWA event on November 27, 1986. The match features The Crusher and The Colonel doing battle in a ladder match with $10,000 up for grabs.

- Dean Ambrose turns 33 years old today while WWE Hall of Famer Sunny turns 46 and former WWE star Mr. Hughes turns 54. Also, today would have been the 60th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer "Ravishing" Rick Rude.

See Also Roman Reigns Makes Appearance At College Football Game (Video)

- Jimmy's Famous Seafood in Baltimore has announced a "Celebration of Hope" benefit for Friday, January 18th. The event will benefit the "Believe In Tomorrow" group, in honor of Roman Reigns as he battles leukemia for the second time. Reigns and other WWE Superstars often frequent Jimmy's when they are in town. This is the second benefit Jimmy's has done in honor of Reigns since he announced the leukemia diagnosis back in October. Below are full details from Jimmy's: