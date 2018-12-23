Hulk Hogan Gets Defensive About Putting Other Wrestlers Over

Earlier today, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan posed the question on Twitter: "Who did I forget to put over? Brother! Lol." Hogan noted The Genius (Lanny Poffo) beat him, but Hogan never received his rematch.

Fans began responding with different names including "Bret Hart in 1993," the year Hart lost to Yokozuna at WrestleMania 9. Hogan would come out shortly after to defeat Yokozuna in 22 seconds and take the WWF World Heavyweight Title. Hogan would then drop the title back to Yokozuna a couple months later at the King of the Ring. Hulk responded to the fan:

"Back before you were born we were still drawing huge money, his era [didn't] start yet, lol."

Who did I forget to put over? Brother! Lol. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) December 23, 2018

Even the Genus beat me and didn't give me a return match HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) December 23, 2018

Bret Hart in 1993 — Jack McCurry (@JMcCurryCLE) December 23, 2018

Back then before you were born we we still drawing huge money,his era did start yet brother lol. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) December 23, 2018

Another fan responded, "[CM] Punk" and Hogan simply said, "He was still in junior high school."

Punk — christopher megson (@gutookazoos) December 23, 2018

He was still in jr high — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) December 23, 2018

This isn't the first time this year Hogan has mentioned putting other wrestlers over. Back in October, during in an interview with the Orlando Sentinel he was asked about rumors of him keeping down younger talent, and he admitted it was true.

"Once I got in the spot, to keep the spot, that's where the politics came in", Hogan said. "Everybody goes, 'Well, Hulk Hogan was a politician.' Well, thank God I was. That's why I made more money than anybody, that's why I kept the belt longer, that's why instead of a five or six or ten year run like The Rock or Stone Cold or different wrestlers, I had a 35 year run on top."