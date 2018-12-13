Jeff Cobb On Why He Chose To Sign With Ring Of Honor

Jeff Cobb defeated Punishment Martinez in his first ever Ring of Honor match to win the ROH World Television Championship. Cobb, who represented Guam at the 2004 Summer Olympics initially competed for Lucha Underground and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, before signing up with Ring of Honor.

Cobb recently sat down with Ring of Honor for their ROH 10 Questions segment, where he talked about the best advice he received in his professional wrestling career.

"Drake Younger told me, 'The cream always rises to the top'", Cobb said. "I've held that close because of who he was and him wanting to help me."

Jeff also spoke about his favourite memory from the 2004 Summer Olympic Games in Athens, besides the actual competition.

"Seeing the walking circus of daily life in the village. Athletes from the largest, strongest people on the planet to the smallest, most ripped female gymnast I've ever seen, to sitting next to 7-foot-5 Yao Ming in the computer lab and the cafeteria."

Cobb chose to sign with ROH earlier this year, and the current ROH World TV Champion revealed why he decided to sign with the promotion.

"I've always seen ROH and the quality of wrestlers that have come through there. There is such a rich history of amazing performers and talent that can't be denied. Also, the relationship with New Japan didn't hurt either."