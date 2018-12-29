Jeff Cobb Talks ROH's Relationship With PWG, Discusses ROH's Upcoming MSG Show

Ring Of Honor television champion Jeff Cobb also currently holds the world championship in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla. On a recent episode of our WINCLY podcast, Cobb told Wrestling Inc. managing editor Nick Hausman that he doesn't intend on relinquishing either title anytime soon. He believes the relationship between ROH, PWG, and also New Japan Pro Wrestling has helped in the growth of independent wrestling.

"I don't know if they're working together, but Ring Of Honor is allowing us to wrestle in PWG as long as it doesn't conflict with their debut dates. I'm excited, I mean I'm currently the PWG heavyweight champion and I don't plan on losing that for a while," Cobb said. "It's cool that companies can work together because people are yelling to the clouds for alternatives to the WWE and I think definitely Ring Of Honor, PWG and New Japan are all companies that people can get behind and it gives them a nice alternative."

Cobb also spoke about ROH and NJPW's upcoming G1 Supercard in April at Madison Square Garden. He said the world's most famous arena holds a special place in his heart because he competed there during his days as an amateur wrestler and also because of the prestige it carries in the world of pro wrestling.

"I'm definitely looking forward to it. I did an interview with Ring Of Honor and I mentioned that in 2003 I had an amateur wrestling tournament there, the world championships were held in Madison Square Garden, and if my career could come full-circle where I can actually have a pro wrestling match in Madison Square Garden, it would be amazing," he said. "The Garden--that's the mecca of pro wrestling, I feel, that's where everything is. When you think of wrestling, you think of Madison Square Garden, in my opinion, so I'm definitely looking forward to that."

When asked about his favorite pro wrestling memories from Madison Square Garden, Cobb pointed to the very first WrestleMania. He was a child when he first saw the event and it sparked his interest in becoming a wrestler.

"I had a VHS of WrestleMania 1, so I remember Hulk Hogan coming out with Mr. T and [Jimmy] Snuka in the corner and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, that's amazing,'" he said. "And then King Kong Bundy pinning S.D. Jones in [nine] seconds, it was real quick. Just stuff like that, that was my childhood."

Cobb doesn't yet have an opponent for the event, but he does have someone in mind. He said his ideal scenario would be a champion vs. champion match between him and ROH world champion Jay Lethal. He said he's also open to challengers from NJPW.

"One that I put out in the universe, I think it would be amazing career-wise for myself, it's something like a Hulk Hogan-Ultimate Warrior thing where the heavyweight title was against the intercontinental title. So Jay Lethal, the heavyweight champ, would go against the television champ in myself," he said. "I mean, that's just armchair booking for myself, but I think that would be super cool. Or just someone from New Japan that's gonna be coming over that wants a shot at the belt. I think either way, any match would be perfect in my eyes for the Garden."

