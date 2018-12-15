Jeff Hardy Tries To "Woo" (Video), Who Topped The WWE Power Rankings?, 10 Best TLC Title Victories

- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 featuring TLC Title Victories. The group included: Sheamus winning the WWE Championship against Roman Reigns, Rhyno lifting Christian up the ladder so he and Edge could win the WWE Tag Titles, and CM Punk punching Jeff Hardy off the top of the ladder to win the World Title.

- WWE posted this week's power rankings on its Instagram. Starting at number five: Rusev, Bobby Roode & Chad Gable (who won the WWE RAW Tag Titles this week against AOP), Asuka, Seth Rollins, and at number one, WWE Champion Daniel Bryan. On this week's episode of SmackDown, Bryan went up against 205 Live Star, Mustafa Ali. Bryan would force Ali to tap out to a heel hook. On Sunday, Bryan will defend his title against AJ Styles.

- In the video below, Charlotte and Jeff Hardy reflected on this year's WWE Mixed Match Challenge and how Hardy had to replace Charlotte's original partner, AJ Styles. Hardy called it an honor and he had huge shoes to fill, but did his best. Hardy was also asked if he could pull off the "Woo" and gave it a shot, Charlotte said it was the best among her MMC partners. Hardy & Charlotte lost to R-Truth & Carmella in the Quarterfinals, Jinder Mahal & Alicia Fox will face R-Truth & Carmella in the finals at this Sunday's WWE TLC. The winner gets a vacation, along with the number 30 spot in the royal rumble matches.