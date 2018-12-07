Wrestling Inc.

Jeff Jarrett Promotes WWE SmackDown Coming To Fox At NFL Game (Photo, Video)

By Marc Middleton | December 07, 2018
Jeff Jarrett Promotes WWE SmackDown Coming To Fox At NFL Game (Photo, Video) Photo Credit: Twitter

As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett was the honorary "12th Titan" for the NFL's Tennessee Titans for their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars last night. The Titans ended up winning the game 9-30.

Jarrett participated in the pre-game ceremony in Nashville and got some publicity for WWE. A graphic on the screen billed Jarrett as a WWE Hall of Famer and it was noted by the announcers that WWE SmackDown will be coming to Fox beginning on Friday, October 4, 2019. Jarrett also raised a SmackDown t-shirt, as seen below.









