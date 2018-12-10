Joe Koff Comments On AEW Rumors, Says ELITE Member Will Be Top ROH Star In 2019

Ring of Honor COO Joe Koff expects there to be big changes with his promotion in the new year. He previously said that he doesn't expect Cody and The Young Bucks to re-sign with the company along with some others whose contracts are coming up.

Rumors are flying that Cody and The Bucks will be a part of a new wrestling promotion called All Elite Wrestling or AEW. Koff was asked to weigh in on that speculation when he joined our WINCLY podcast.

"I read what you read," Koff said to Nick Hausman. "I wish I could say I had the inside on that. They've had great success in working together and I only hope that the continue to have that success because they deserve that kind of success.



"I really don't know what that means yet because they haven't announced anything. Until that time comes, to speculate on that would be senseless."

With so many big stars on the way out of ROH, that means new ones have to fill those shoes. Koff was asked about which talent he would put in the top five for Ring of Honor in 2019.

"Marty [Scurll] is up in there. Jay Lethal is up in there. Jeff Cobb is an extremely exciting performer, I love watching him. Flip Gordon. Matt Taven. I could probably go deeper than five," stated Koff.

Koff then brings up The Briscoes and The Kingdom as other top guys and says ROH will still be able to deliver what the fans want.

"We have no shortage of talent which is why ROH is so exciting to me and we always deliver a product. We wrestle a brand. We wrestle a style. Regardless of who's wrestling that brand or style, the fans' expectations have always been met," said Koff.

Final Battle could, literally, be the final battle for many of ROH's top stars. The event will take place on Dec. 14 from the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

