Joey Janela Talks Split With Penelope Ford, Recent Ups And Downs

Joey Janela injured his knee back in September at a Game Changer Wrestling event after hitting a crossbody dive from the top rope, landing badly on his left leg on the floor. In early October, Janela said he completely tore his PCL, MCL, ACL sprain, and several other issues that would keep him out for at least a year.

Caught the moment where @JANELABABY messed his knee up earlier tonight. Get well soon, bad boy. @GCWrestling_ pic.twitter.com/AYY3FnBNJ3 — jabroni jobberson (@badbadbrain) September 22, 2018

Well I met my surgeon today, it's official I'll be gone for atleast a year... even worse then I thought, really heartbroken. He said this one was is really bad, surgery next week... ?? The voyage has never been easy for me, It's a long way to the top

If you wanna rock 'n' roll — Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) October 2, 2018

Earlier today, Janela jumped on Twitter to vent a bit about the ups and downs of his last couple months. In it, he noted being involved with "All In," his upcoming Spring Break 3 WrestleMania Weekend event, and the recent break up with girlfriend (and indie wrestler), Penelope Ford.

"I usually don't get too personal on here, but I wish I had a camera crew follow me around for the last four months, you couldn't write my life, ups and downs galore," Janela wrote. "Went from wrestling on the most talked about Pay-Per-View of the year to completely blowing out my knee in less than two weeks. Major knee surgery at the end of October that caused me to miss my own show in Los Angeles (I watched it from my friend's basement) [and] on top of all of that, my real life relationship with Penelope Ford ended. I just wanna thank the fans for being for me with these past few months, all the love and support has mentally and financially supported me through these times. And, oh yeah, Spring Break 3 sold out so fast that we had to add another show, which equally sold out just as fast! The clock is ticking and I'll give everyone the great wrestling comeback story of all-time. The next chapter is gonna be epic! Enjoy the ride. Happy Holidays!"

Sometimes feels good to vent!! pic.twitter.com/oIe5iyYJF1 — Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) December 20, 2018

Debuting back in 2014, Ford had frequently teamed up or managed Janela, appearing at "All In" when he faced off against Adam Page. In October, she lost to the NWA Women's Champion Jazz at NWA 70 and was spotted last week at the latest round of WWE Performance Center tryouts.