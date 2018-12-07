Wrestling Inc.

John Cena Announced For MizTV Segment, Rusev Checks Out R-Truth Song (Video), Brennan Williams - PAX

By Marc Middleton | December 07, 2018

- The WWE Performance Center posted this video of WWE NXT Superstar Brennan Williams attending the PAX Unplugged convention with friends Tyler Breeze, Ember Moon and Cathy Kelley last week.

- John Cena has been announced for a MizTV segment with The Miz at the December 27 WWE live event from Long Island, NY. Below is the updated card for that show:

* Steel Cage Match: AJ Styles vs. WWE Champion Daniel Bryan
* Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch
* Randy Orton vs. Rey Mysterio
* John Cena joins The Miz on MizTV
* Appearances by WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, The New Day, Jeff Hardy, Samoa Joe and others

- R-Truth tweeted this video of Rusev checking out his "That'z Endurance" hip-hop single, which can be found on Spotify:


