John Cena - Finn Balor Tag Team Match Nixed, WWE Stars Visit Estilo Campo (Video), Bayley - E&C

- Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video, featuring Bayley giving a plug to The Edge & Christian Show. The clip also includes footage from Bayley's therapy segment with The Revival.

- Johnny Gargano has been pulled from the WWE NXT tag team match at the WWE live event at Madison Square Garden on December 26, making it an eight-man match. This means a member of The Undisputed Era has also been pulled, likely Bobby Fish.

WWE also pulled John Cena from the tag match with Finn Balor against Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre, who are no longer advertised. Cena is now listed as just appearing but he will likely wrestle. Below is the updated line-up for WWE's MSG return:

* Steel Cage Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title: Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins

* Nia Jax vs. RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey

* Braun Strowman vs. General Manager-Elect Baron Corbin

* Elias vs. Bobby Lashley

* NXT North American Champion Ricochet, WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, Aleister Black and The Velveteen Dream vs. NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and The Undisputed Era

* Appearances by John Cena, Finn Balor, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Natalya and Alexa Bliss

- WWE tweeted this video of Dolph Ziggler, Tamina Snuka and Titus O'Neil dining at the famed Restaurante Estilo Campo before Thursday's live event in Buenos Aires, Argentina: