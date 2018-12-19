John Cena Pays Tribute To "Titanic" (Video), Funny Ronda Rousey Hulu Botch, WINC Push Notifications

- In John Cena's latest video for SKYY Vodka above, he pays tribute to the film Titanic, which was released 21 years ago today. In the spoofy video, Cena raises a glass to "Life, Liberty, and the American Spirit" and ponders why Rose couldn't just make some more room on that door, all while in the iconic "flying" pose on the bow of a ship. The video is part of a larger partnership with SKYY Vodka and its "Proudly American" campaign, which was created to tell the stories of those who believe in celebrating the spirit of today's bold Americans and rooted in SKYY's belief that diversity drives progress.

- Corey Graves shared the Instagram post below from a user who spotted an amusing closed captioning botch during Monday Night RAW on Hulu. The caption read, "Ronda Rousey, the fattest woman on the planet explains her...". Graves wrote, "DEFINITELY NOT what I said, but I'm laughing too hard not to share this!"