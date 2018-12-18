Wrestling Inc.

Velveteen Dream Urges Fans To Help Him Get To The Main Roster, EC3 Responds To Call Up

By Daniel Yanofsky | December 18, 2018

On last night's RAW, the McMahon's stated that the show now belongs to the people. They also announced that a few wrestlers from NXT will be making their main roster debuts soon, including EC3, Nikki Cross, Heavy Machinery, Lacey Evans and Lars Sullivan. One person not announced was The Velveteen Dream.

During RAW, Dream took matters into his own hands, calling on the people to request he be called up to the main roster. Using the hashtag "#CallDREAMUp" in a series of tweets, Dream was looking to see if WWE was actually sticking to their word.

"Doesn't matter, if UR entertaining ur entertaining," Dream stated in one tweet. "I don't need writers and I don't need a lot of time. A superstar should bleed through ur TV. And not when someone's producing it."





Speaking of EC3, one of his friends is excited to see him back. Drake Maverick, who was named Rockstar Spud in Impact Wrestling, reached out to EC3 on Twitter after the announcement.

The two were the best of friends and enemies while in Impact, and rarely got a chance to interact since being signed by WWE.


EC3 also congratulated himself for his call up, as seen below:



