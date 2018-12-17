Vince McMahon Reportedly "Furious" With Top WWE TLC Match

One of the biggest surprises at last night's WWE TLC pay-per-view was the poor reaction to the Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose Intercontinental title match. In a match that went 24 minutes, Ambrose defeated Rollins clean with the Dirty Deeds. During the match, fans chanted "this is boring" and "Becky."

The fans were reportedly not the only ones upset with the match. Dave Meltzer noted on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that Vince McMahon "was furious" with it.

It's not known if the feud will continue, however the current plan is reportedly for Rollins to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35. Before that, Lesnar will defend the WWE Universal Championship against Braun Strowman at The Royal Rumble in January.

