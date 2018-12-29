John Cena Reps The NWO Backstage (Photos), WWE Axe Throwing Continues (Videos), WWE Spoilers Tonight

- As noted, Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel is hosting an Ax Toss Competition with Aiden English, Tyler Breeze, Ember Moon, Alexa Bliss, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Cesaro and Woods himself. The competition was recently filmed at LA AX in Los Angeles. Above are new videos from the competition with English vs. Moon and English vs. Woods.

- Remember to join us tonight at around 7:45pm ET for live WWE SmackDown spoilers from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. These will air next Tuesday, New Year's Day. The arena is advertising AJ Styles vs. WWE Champion Daniel Bryan in a Steel Cage match, which could end up being the dark main event. WWE has announced John Cena's return and The New Day's New Year's Celebration for the episode. The arena is advertising Cena on MizTV but that's not confirmed. Please e-mail me if you are attending tonight's tapings and would like to help with live spoiler coverage.

- John Cena was wearing a nWo t-shirt backstage at last night's WWE live event in Baltimore, Maryland. As seen below, Cena posed for fans while wearing the shirt: