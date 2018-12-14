John Cena To Miss More WWE Time In 2019, Football Player Pays Tribute With Cleats (Photos), Natalya

- Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video with Natalya plugging the new episode of WWE Marquee Matches that premiered on Tuesday night. The show features host Charly Caruso looking at the first-ever women's tag team Tables Match from TLC 2010, featuring Layla and Michelle McCool vs. Natalya and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

- The new Toronto Sun interview with John Cena notes that Cena's "growing film work in 2019" will keep him out of the WWE ring for long stretches of time. Cena is currently promoting the Bumblebee movie. IMDB lists the following movies in the works for Cena to be released in 2019 and 2020 - The Janson Directive, Project X-traction, Playing with Fire and The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle. You can read our recap from the Cena interview at this link.

As we've noted, Cena will return to the ring for WWE at SmackDown and RAW live events later this month. Despite Cena being advertised for the January 7 RAW in Orlando, he recently stated he will not be on TV. The return is reportedly scheduled to end in mid-January.

- University of Kentucky linebacker Kash Daniel has new cleats that pay tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Kash will be wearing the cleats for the Citrus Bowl game between Kentucky and Penn State on New Year's Day in Orlando. You can see the cleats below along with comments from Anderson: