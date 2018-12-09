John Cena To Light Up Empire State Building, Alexa Bliss Ab Workout, WWE Shop Sale

- Above, Alexa Bliss showed Sheamus the ab workout routine she typically goes through while on the road. As noted, Bliss is reportedly not fully cleared for in-ring action, but is able to have some limited clearance, like training at the WWE Performance Center. Earlier this week, Bliss (who is currently overseeing the Raw women's division) announced a press conference this Monday between WWE Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and Nia Jax. The two Superstars will meet next Sunday at WWE TLC.

- John Cena is teaming up with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to light up the Empire State Building in New York City on December 20. Cena has granted over 500 wishes, which is a record for the person with the most wishes granted. Tying in Cena's latest film, Bumblebee, the building will light up yellow.