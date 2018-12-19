Johnny Gargano To Face Evolve Champion, ROH Honor Rising Returns, Shane Helms - Honor Reigns Supreme

- Once the heart of EVOLVE, Johnny Gargano is set to return home to EVOLVE on January 18th and 19th in Brooklyn and Queens. While he never won a world title with the company, he has fought some of the best who have held titles in EVOLVE. It was announced via a WWE press release that Gargano will be facing EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory at EVOLVE 120 on January 19th. The event will be held inside La Boom in Queens. Theory won the title last Saturday in a triple threat match, dethroning current NXT star Fabian Aichner.

No opponent has been named yet for Gargano for the January 18th show.

Also scheduled to appear at the Evolve shows are Street Profits and a variety of other EVOLVE stars. Tickets for both shows are available now.

- Before the G1 Supercard in April, Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling will be collaborating on the fourth Honor Rising event. ROH announced that the legendary Korakuen Hall in Japan will host two days of events from February 22-23.

Tickets information and matches for the event have not been released yet. At last year's Honor Rising, the Golden Lovers reunited to take on Cody Rhodes and Marty Scurll.

- Another match has been added to Honor Reigns Supreme. The Kingdom (Matt Taven, TK O'Ryan and Vinny Marseglia) will face Shane "Hurricane" Helms, Delirious and Luchasaurus in a Proving Ground match. The Ring of Honor World Six-Man Tag team Titles are not on the line in this bout. If The Kingdom are defeated, however, the masked trio will get a shot at the titles at a later time.

Already announced for Honor Reigns Supreme is a Ring of Honor World Title match between Jay Lethal and Dalton Castle. Tickets are available now for the event.