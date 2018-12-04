Kalisto Reveals Wild Idea Vince McMahon Pitched Him For The WWE Money In The Bank Briefcase

As previously noted, WWE Superstar Kalisto recently caught up with WWE Hall Of Famer on The Steve Austin Show. Among many other things, Kalisto talked about what pro wrestling legends Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero have meant to him in his pro wrestling odyssey as well as the advice Mysterio has imparted on the young luchador. Also, Kalisto talked about working with WWE creative and the company's Chairman Vince McMahon.

According to Kalisto, Guerrero and Mysterio inspired him to follow his dream of becoming a pro wrestler. Kalisto went on to say that Mysterio continues to offer up helpful advice.

"Eddie not only made noise to the latin community. Like, he made noise everywhere. Same with Rey. Rey, his stature, and right now, he has given me so much advice. I was even talking to him about Eddie and how I wish I could have met him and pick his brain. [Eddie] taught [Rey] so much." Kalisto added, "and he was kind of like giving me advice and I'm still picking his brain, but Eddie and Rey, man, I think they set the world on fire and they made some noise, especially in the latin community because do you know what? That inspired me to actually follow my dream."

When asked what advice Mysterio has imparted on Kalisto, the 'Lucha Dragon' shared that 'Mr. 619' tells him to keep making noise. The Lucha House Party seemed to take this advice literally as the trio came up with the idea of coming to the ring with matracas, Mexican noise makers.

"Right now, he's telling me to keep grinding. No matter what, just keep trying to make some noise and try to make people turn their heads. Like, 'whoa, this is new. This is entertaining. This is fun.' Alright, well, that's exactly what I'm doing with my team Lucha House Party with Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado. And right now, we're having fun bringing matracas, noise makers, with the piñatas. We're just having fun, but, hey, if you want action, we'll give you action." Kalisto continued, "I'm always telling Rey, 'so hey, what do you think of my match?' 'Oh, you did good. You did real good. Just keep grinding. Just keep grinding. Just keep doing you. Just keep making noise.' So that kind of meant a lot to me because, coming from him, man, that's pretty cool. Like, he always telling me, like, 'man, one day, we'll do something. One day.' And I'm like, 'well, that's pretty cool.'"

Unlike Callisto, leader of subterranean The Morlocks, Kalisto, leader of colorful Lucha House Party, wants all eyes on his high flying crew. In Kalisto's view, the beauty of 205 [Pretaped] is that Lucha House Party has the luxury of trying out many things to see what works. The group has won over WWE creative with its gimmicks and even impressed McMahon, who Kalisto said has pitched a funny idea for WWE Money In The Bank.

"With the Lucha House Party, me and my friends, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik, we go to the props truck," Kalisto said. "I was like, 'let me see what's here. Hey, do you see this, these noise makers, these matracas? Hey, let's just take these out to the ring.' That's the good thing about 205 Live. You get to try things, throw them at the wall, and see what sticks. So that's what we did and creative started to like that. And they saw us come out with a piñata and put our opponents' face in the donkey. It was a donkey piñata and they started liking that.

"So creative started to get on board with everything, especially Vince. Vince got on board with everything, 'oh Lucha House Party, you guys do some amazing, crazy stuff, man.' I'm like, 'hey Vince, we just want to have fun, man. If you want action, you want some cool stuff, we'll give you good stuff and there is stuff you haven't seen yet.' And Vince is like, 'oh man, do you know that Money In The Bank briefcase?' I was like, 'yeah.' 'How about we put a big ass piñata there and we put the titles in there?' And I was like, 'oh, that is an awesome idea!' But it's everything in time and it's all about throwing stuff at the wall and seeing what sticks."

Listen to the show here. If you use any of the quotes that appear in this article, please credit The Steve Austin Show with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Source: The Steve Austin Show