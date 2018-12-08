Kane Makes An Interesting Appearance, Dean Ambrose Vs. Bray Wyatt, Top 5 Chair Attacks

- Above is the full TLC Match between Dean Ambrose and Bray Wyatt from WWE TLC in 2014. The end of the match came when Ambrose attempted to hit Wyatt with a TV that would end up exploding in his face. Wyatt would then connect with Sister Abigail to pick up the pinfall victory.

- Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs (Kane) made an appearance at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee as they look to help attract a foreign manufacturing company that could not only bring jobs to the area, but create 3D-printed cars and other carbon fiber creations. Jacobs committed on the lab's importance and the potential to help out numerous sectors.

"I mean, the people that are in the (technology and advanced manufacturing) sectors know about them, but I had no idea they played such a role, (for instance) in the biotech field and radiation therapy and things like that," Jacobs said. "It's a fantastic heritage and legacy that we have, but I think we have to work even harder to take advantage of that for our own economic advantage in the future and I think we will."

- WWE took a look at the top 5 most ruthless attacks with chairs on its Instagram. Starting at number five: Seth Rollins powerbombing Dean Ambrose on a pile of steel (Raw - 2014), John Cena giving Wade Barrett an Attitude Adjustment through six chairs (TLC 2010), Daniel Bryan and Kane take turns hitting Damien Sandow with chairs (SmackDown - 2012), Big Show using a massive chair at TLC (2012), and at number one, Randy Orton hitting an RKO on John Cena through a chair (Saturday Night's Main Event - 2007).