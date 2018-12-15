Kurt Angle Compares Daniel Bryan Vs. Mustafa Ali To His Match Against A Young John Cena

Kurt Angle did another fan Q&A on Facebook where he discussed his favorite thing to do while on the road, the role of referees, Daniel Bryan taking on Mustafa Ali, and the worst match of his career. Here are some of the highlights:

Thoughts on fans comparing Daniel Bryan vs. Mustafa Ali on SmackDown to Kurt Angle vs. John Cena (when Cena first started):

"I believe it had the same feel. The champ (Bryan) gave the new kid (or younger kid) a chance and the new kid stuck with him the entire match. Nothing more exciting than to see a heel champ lose (or almost lose) to the young buck. Great story telling. Both matches had that."

His worst match:

"I once had a triple threat match in Korea that was pretty bad. I couldn't understand either one of my opponents. One was from Korea. The other was from Japan. It was bad. That's probably the only bad match I've ever had. You remember the bad ones."

The importance of referees:

"They are our eyes and ears. They are there to help us communicate, make sure we don't injure each other, or let us know that our opponent may be injured. They are very underappreciated. The refs have huge roles in each match."

If Bray Wyatt reformed the Wyatt Family with Braun Strowman:

"It would be cool. But I think Braun can take care of himself, even with the injury. Braun is a badass."

Favorite thing to do while on the road:

"For me, it was visiting my favorite restaurants. When you travel 300 days a year you get to know about each city, and their cultures, as well as their favorite foods. In Philly it was a cheese steak sandwich. In Pittsburgh it was a Primanti Brother's sandwich."