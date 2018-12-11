Lars Sullivan On His WWE Call-Up (Video), AJ Styles Vs. Daniel Bryan Promo, New WWE Marquee Matches

- Above is the latest "coming soon" promo for WWE NXT Superstar Lars Sullivan, who is coming to RAW or SmackDown soon.

"What happens this Sunday at TLC will be a minor tremor compared to the catastrophic earthquake that will occur when I come to WWE. You have never seen a Freak like me," Lars said.

- A new thirty-minute episode of WWE Marquee Matches will premiere on the WWE Network tonight at 11pm ET. The show will focus on Layla and Michelle McCool vs. Natalya and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix in the first-ever women's tag team Tables Match from TLC 2010.

- Below is a new promo for AJ Styles vs. WWE Champion Daniel Bryan at Sunday's WWE TLC pay-per-view: