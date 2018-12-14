Live WWE Now Set For Sunday, All Of Undisputed Era Teams Up In Florida For First Time, Matt Hardy

- WWE posted this video of Matt Hardy wearing a veshti while learning the art of brewing & pouring South Indian filter coffee during his recent promotional tour of the country.

- Cathy Kelley and Mike Rome will host a live edition of WWE Now this Sunday to promote the TLC pay-per-view. Their guests will be Elias, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins and WWE Champion Daniel Bryan. Below is WWE's announcement on the special, which lists a 3pm ET and a 3:30pm ET start time:

WWE Now goes live before WWE TLC 2018 Cathy Kelley and Mike Rome will host a live preview of WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2018 on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube this Sunday at 3 ET/noon PT. The live preview will feature WWE Champion "The New" Daniel Bryan, Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins and Elias. Bryan will provide an inside look at what's going through his mind ahead of his first title defense in more than three years when he faces former champion AJ Styles. Rollins will reveal his mental state heading into his bitter matchup versus former Shield brother Dean Ambrose. Plus, Elias will have a message for WWE TLC opponent Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush. Do not miss this unique, live look at Superstars before WWE TLC, streaming Sunday on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT.

- Thursday's WWE NXT live event in Orlando saw the four members of The Undisputed Era team up for the first time at a NXT show in the state of Florida. Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly defeated Otis Dozovic, Tucker Knight, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch in the eight-man main event. Below are photos: