Mark Henry Talks Baron Corbin's Progress In WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently discussed Baron Corbin on Busted Open Radio. Henry talked about the progress of Corbin's character and his successful transition from the NFL to the WWE.

Corbin began his professional wrestling career in WWE's developmental territory, NXT, in August 2012. He had spent three years on various NFL teams before finally signing with WWE and turning his focus to professional wrestling. Since then, Corbin has had a stint as the WWE United States Championship, he won the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2017, and was the Wrestlemania Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner in 2016. Henry explained that Corbin's transition from NFL to the WWE has been so successful because of Corbin's love for the wrestling business.

"There are so many guys that were football players that came to the WWE, not because they were a football player and had notoriety, because they loved the damn business," Henry said. "They loved it! They were fans. Just like me, I didn't come from wrestling. I didn't even know you could do it! How do you become a pro wrestler? I never asked the question because I didn't think it was possible. Don't think that it's just a ton of football players that are lined up that the WWE is gonna sign and put 'em in the ring. It's not gonna happen."

Henry would commend Corbin further, saying that his athleticism and passion for wanting to improve have set him on the right path in the WWE.

"We had 10 NFL-type guys at the camp that I was at down in Orlando," Henry revealed. "We didn't sign any of them. Not one. So don't think that it's just as easy crap shoot, 'Hey, let's roll out the guys from the combine and throw 'em in there and make 'em wrestlers.' That's not the way it works, y'all. That's not the way it works.

"Baron Corbin is a guy that was athletic, passionate about being a wrestler and wanting to be good at it. He didn't wanna just do it for the sake of doing it, to make a dollar here and there. He wants to be somebody. And if you look at the body of work that he's put out already, he's on the right path. And whether you like him or not, according to the role that he's playing, then, that's just tough!"

Corbin will face Braun Strowman at WWE TLC this Sunday. If Corbin wins, he becomes the permanent General Manager of RAW. If Strowman wins, Corbin loses power and Strowman will face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view in January.

