Matt Hardy On "Indian Idol" (Video), Charlotte Works Out With Sheamus, Ruby Riott Taunts Natalya

- Above, Charlotte did leg day with Sheamus on his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel. Charlotte said she had really weak back squats, so that was the focus of this session.

- As noted, Matt Hardy was in India this week to do some promotional work for WWE. During his time there, Hardy also appeared on Indian Idol where he did his "Delete" catchphrase, chased after one of the producers, and did some dancing. Earlier this month, Hardy noted that retirement was not on his horizon and he was just taking some time off to heal up.

- As noted, after the Riott Squad put Natalya through a table on Raw, a Tables Match was announced between Ruby Riott and Natalya at WWE TLC on December 16. Riott commented on Twitter about wanting "to make the spoiled, suffer."