Matt Hardy Says WWE In-Ring Return Should Come "Sooner Than Later"

Matt Hardy seemingly announced his in-ring retirement a couple of months ago with a YouTube video in which he said he was "going home." Hardy hasn't wrestled since August and many are curious if his 25+ wrestling career has truly come to an end.

Akhilesh Gannavarapu of Wrestling Inc. asked that question to Hardy and the "Woken" one gave some hope to those looking forward to an in-ring return.

"There is not a set timeline [for me returning]. Whenever I was "going home" there were some issues, some nagging injuries I was dealing with. I had to go home and do some rehabilitation," stated Hardy.

Hardy then says it's tougher at his age to hang with the young guys in the ring but the rehab he did do had a better than expected result.

"As far as a timetable of when I'm going to return, I don't have an exact timetable but I would say sooner than later," Hardy revealed.

Hardy's last storyline in WWE involved Bray Wyatt, first as an adversary, and later as a tag partner in the Deleter of Worlds tag team. Hardy discussed what it was like working with Wyatt and what he would have changed with their gimmick.

"I loved working with Bray and I loved teaming with Bray as well," said Hardy. "In a perfect world, if Bray and I would have been in full control of what we were doing, it would have been done a little differently.

"One thing that I totally respect about Bray is how he's very committed to what he does. If you have an over-the-top persona in wrestling, you really have to commit to be believable and he was very good at doing that.

"He's a very talented guy. Between working with him and teaming with him we also became great friends. I'm excited to see what he ends up doing next."