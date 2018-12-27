Matt Jackson Posts Countdown To January 1st On Twitter

In what may be the most noteworthy wrestling countdown since Chris Jericho's "Millennium" on his WWE debut, Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks has cryptically posted a countdown photo on his Twitter account.

From the time the tweet was posted, the countdown will expire at 12:00 am PST on January 1. Obviously, Jackson could just be counting down to the new year, but wrestling fans are well aware that he will be entering wrestling free agency come New Year's Day.

One Twitter user speculated that The Young Bucks would likely just re-sign with New Japan but Jackson was quick to point out he can't "re-sign" if he was never signed in the first place.

I've never been under contract with NJPW. — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) December 27, 2018

This photo could be counting down to an announcement regarding the future of The Bucks, and possibly Cody and Hangman Page, or it could be a countdown to news on the expected All Elite Wrestling promotion.

Or, perhaps Matt is just trolling everyone and is actually counting down to 2019. For what it's worth, Nick Jackson hasn't posted or alluded to a countdown on his social media accounts.

This isn't the first time that Jackson has used a countdown on social media as they were also featured in a couple of episodes on the Being The Elite YouTube Series.

The futures of The Elite will be revealed very shortly and many will be glued to Matt Jackson's Twitter account come New Year's Day.