Matt Riddle To Make MSG Debut At WWE Live Event

WWE NXT Superstar Matt Riddle has been announced to make his Madison Square Garden debut at the WWE live event in New York City on Wednesday, December 26. Riddle will debut at The Garden along with other Superstars from the black & yellow brand.

We noted before how Johnny Gargano was pulled from the NXT ten-man match at MSG due to his feud with Aleister Black, who is also in the match, making it an eight-man match. The match is back to being a ten-man match now that Riddle has been announced. Riddle will team with NXT North American Champion Ricochet, WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, The Velveteen Dream and Black to take on NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and The Undisputed Era - Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly.

See Also Matt Riddle Reveals What Triple H Said To Him That Made Him Feel Good About Signing With WWE

Below is the updated card for WWE's return to MSG:

* Steel Cage Match: Dean Ambrose vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins

* Nia Jax vs. RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey

* The Authors of Pain vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Bobby Roode and Chad Gable

* Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler

* Elias vs. Bobby Lashley

* Natalya, Bayley, Sasha Banks and Ember Moon vs. Mickie James and The Riott Squad

* The Undisputed Era and WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa vs. Matt Riddle, The Velveteen Dream, Aleister Black, WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and NXT North American Champion Ricochet

* John Cena returns to MSG