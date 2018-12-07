Are you ready for some nostalgia?

"Celebrity Deathmatch", an MTV original program, will return to the airwaves in 2019. Deadline was the first to report that Ice Cube will executive produce the program, and will be teaming with series creator Eric Fogel. Ice Cube will also be voicing several of the characters on the show.

"Celebrity Deathmatch" premiered back in 1998 and ran on MTV until 2002. It made a brief return on MTV2 from 2006-2007. The premise of the animated series pitted people against one another in a wrestling-related ring, in the most satirical way possible. A plan to reboot the show in 2015 fell through and it was untouched until recently. With pro wrestling and the combat sports world at the height of its popularity, the show seems to have come back at the right time.

"We're excited to grow our partnership with Ice Cube and Cube Vision to re-imagine this fan favorite," MTV President Chris McCarthy stated. "Deathmatch was the meme before memes, remains a hot topic on social media and will be a smart, funny way to tackle the over-the-top rhetoric of today's pop culture where it belongs – in the wrestling ring."

In the past, athletes like The Rock have been parodied on "Celebrity Deathmatch", including a number of politicians, actors and sports figures. The new series will be available on a variety of streaming services on a weekly basis.

