Naomi And Mandy Rose Respond To Their WWE SmackDown Match Being Cut, John Cena Vs Sheamus 2009 Match

- WWE uploaded the full WWE Championship Tables Match between then-Champion John Cena and Sheamus at the 2009 WWE TLC pay-per-view, which you can watch in the video above. Sheamus picked up the upset win to win his first World title.

- As noted, a scheduled Naomi vs. Mandy Rose match never took place on last night's episode of SmackDown Live. In storyline, SmackDown General Manager Paige insinuated that the match was cut because the show went long after The Miz booked a surprise tag team match against enhancement talents The Vegas Boys. Both Rose and Naomi responded to the match cancellation, as seen below.

I'm not sure if my match got cut or if @WWE_MandyRose just didn't show regardless I'm over it I'll let the fans handle this 1 for me #sdlive ?? — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) December 12, 2018