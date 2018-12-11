WWE Hall Of Famer At SmackDown, Paige On Why Naomi Vs. Mandy Rose Didn't Take Place, Buddy Murphy

- WWE previously announced Naomi vs. Mandy Rose for tonight's SmackDown episode in Las Vegas but that match did not happen. Above is video of SmackDown General Manager Paige talking to Mike Rome about why the match didn't take place. Paige blames it on The Miz, who booked the tag team match with SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon against enhancement talents The Vegas Boys. The storyline was that Miz organized the match without asking Shane or Paige. It sounds like Rose vs. Naomi will take place next Tuesday night.

"Well, The Miz is actually what happened. He's making matches that I didn't even know was gonna happen. So obviously the ladies couldn't be a part of it. But what I do know is, is that Mandy and Naomi is not over. See ya next week," Paige said.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Las Vegas to air on tomorrow's WWE 205 Live episode:

* Cedric Alexander vs. Tony Nese

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy vs. Gran Metalik in a non-title match, said to be "tremendous"

205 Live spoilers for this week are at this link.

- WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett was backstage for tonight's SmackDown at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It appears Jarrett was just visiting because he was already in town for the Minor League Baseball Winter Meetings at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, as seen below: