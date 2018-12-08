Naomi Calls Mandy Rose A Bootleg Eva Marie On Twitter

Earlier today on Twitter, Mandy Rose threw some shots by saying she feels bad for Naomi since Asuka got tired of her and now has an opportunity at the WWE SmackDown Women's Title at WWE TLC on December 16.

Askua received the title shot after winning a battle royal on SmackDown by eliminating Sonya Deville last with a knee to the face. She will be joining SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in the first ever women's tables, ladders, and chairs match.

Rose's tweet also made fun of Naomi losing this week's Mixed Match Challenge Playoff bout against The Miz and Asuka after she tapped out to the Asuka Lock. Miz and Asuka advanced to the semis to take on Carmella and R-Truth. On the Raw side it will be Alicia Fox and Jinder Mahal vs. Bayley and Finn Balor.

. @NaomiWWE I actually feel kinda bad for you sis...



Even @WWEAsuka got tired of you & now has a #TLC title match...

AND

You're the reason u and ur hubby just lost in #MMC ... NOW WHAT ?!?! ????? — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) December 8, 2018

Naomi tweeted back and called Rose a "bootleg Eva," referring to former WWE star Eva Marie, who near the end of her WWE run had a somewhat similar gimmick to Rose. Marie and Rose also had some history together on season five of Total Divas.

I am not your sis! How can someone so beautiful on the outside be so damn ugly inside ? Keep it up #bootlegEva and I'll finish snatching you like I was before https://t.co/rQPURLnzs8 — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) December 8, 2018

Mandy Rose quickly responded, comparing Naomi to the "little trolls" on social media. No match has been announced yet for SmackDown, but one might be on the way.