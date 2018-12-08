Wrestling Inc.

Naomi Calls Mandy Rose A Bootleg Eva Marie On Twitter

By Kellie Haulotte | December 08, 2018

Earlier today on Twitter, Mandy Rose threw some shots by saying she feels bad for Naomi since Asuka got tired of her and now has an opportunity at the WWE SmackDown Women's Title at WWE TLC on December 16.

Askua received the title shot after winning a battle royal on SmackDown by eliminating Sonya Deville last with a knee to the face. She will be joining SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in the first ever women's tables, ladders, and chairs match.

Rose's tweet also made fun of Naomi losing this week's Mixed Match Challenge Playoff bout against The Miz and Asuka after she tapped out to the Asuka Lock. Miz and Asuka advanced to the semis to take on Carmella and R-Truth. On the Raw side it will be Alicia Fox and Jinder Mahal vs. Bayley and Finn Balor.


Naomi tweeted back and called Rose a "bootleg Eva," referring to former WWE star Eva Marie, who near the end of her WWE run had a somewhat similar gimmick to Rose. Marie and Rose also had some history together on season five of Total Divas.


Mandy Rose quickly responded, comparing Naomi to the "little trolls" on social media. No match has been announced yet for SmackDown, but one might be on the way.


