Natalya WWE Status Update, Natalya Pays Tribute To The Dynamite Kid (Video), OMG TLC Moments, Stock

- WWE posted this video featuring 10 "OMG!" moments from past TLC matches.

- WWE stock was up 7.00% today, closing at $76.57 per share. Today's high was $76.73 and the low was $68.64.

- Natalya is not injured. Reports of Natalya being out of action are incorrect as her elbow injury is just a part of the storylines. Natalya worked last night's WWE live event in Santiago, Chile for a segment that saw her pay tribute to The Dynamite Kid, who passed away at the age of 60 yesterday.

The segment started with Natalya calling Ruby Riott to the ring for a fight. She ended up getting jumped by The Riott Squad, Mickie James and Dana Brooke. Ember Moon and Bayley made the save. As seen below, Natalya tried to powerbomb Sarah Logan through a table but it did not break. She then splashed Logan and that caused the table to break. Natalya tweeted and dedicated the spot to Dynamite: