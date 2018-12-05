Natalya Responds To Why WWE Hasn't Changed The Name Of 'Total Divas'

Ever since the Women's Evolution became a focal point of WWE, the company has tried to distance itself from the term "diva." The Women's Superstars are now referred to exactly that, Women's Superstars, while diva has become obsolete.

However, even though diva is all but removed from WWE's programming, a show that they co-produce, Total Divas, has not changed its name. The series just wrapped up its eighth season and many fans are wondering why it hasn't been re-branded under a different name. Natalya was asked about the show's title during a recent interview with The Wrap.

"You know, I'm not sure actually," Neidhart told The Wrap replied when asked why the show hasn't changed its name. "I've heard different rumblings. I've heard that, you know, ['Total Divas' co-star and executive producer] Nikki Bella had talked about it openly and said, you know, she wanted to change the name, and that we should go from 'Divas' to something else."

Natalya admits that while changing the name may appease the WWE audience, it may hurt the mainstream audience who has developed a connection with the Total Divas title.

"It's tough because, the way I look at it is, yes, in WWE we're not called Divas anymore, we're called Superstars," she added. "But 'Total Divas' is such a popular show that, would the mainstream audience understand if we changed the name?

"But at the same time, I always think change is good and I think it could be a unique dynamic to take the fans, you know, on a journey where we do change the name. It just depends, the stars have to align. And I also, you know, I think the most important part is keeping the show authentic. Keeping it real and true to what it's always been, and that really starts with the cast."

Natalya brought up Nikki's name since she is an executive producer, and Nikki was asked about a possible name change during a Q&A at ACE Comic Con.

"I mean, being an Executive Producer of Total Divas, we've had so many discussions about changing the name of the show and unfortunately the way network TV is, you can't just change the name one day." Nikki explained, "so they have felt that people will still be connected with it even though it is called Total Divas. I feel the opposite. I feel there's a huge disconnect because we've made that name so bad. And believe me, us girls in the past, I remember when we brought out the butterfly championship and we were all kind of like, 'oh…' I mean, we weren't expecting it. It's totally cute, but it wasn't what the women were craving. They were craving what it is now."