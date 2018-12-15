New Match And Special Guest Referee Added To Impact Homecoming, Updated Card

Impact Wrestling announced this week some new additions to their upcoming Homecoming PPV, which will take place at The Asylum in Nashville, Tennessee on January 6. The first announcement was Gail Kim being named the special guest referee for Impact Knockouts Champion Tessa Blanchard vs. Taya Valkyrie.

In the video above, Josh Mathews said Impact management felt like for this special match a special guest referee was needed, Kim would come out to the stage. Blanchard was not at all happy with this decision as she yelled at the Impact Hall of Famer from the ring.

After weeks of animosity between the two wrestlers, Moose vs. Eddie Edwards in a Falls Count Anywhere Match was announce.

As noted, Brian Cage chose "Option C" to drop the X-Division title and go after Johnny Impact's World Championship at the upcoming PPV. An Ultimate X Match was announced for the show and we now know all four contenders vying for the title: Jake Crist, Ethan Page, Rich Swann, and Trey Miguel.

After four qualifying matches - the Ultimate X match at Homecoming is set!



It will be @TheJakeCrist vs. @OfficialEGO vs. @GottaGetSwann vs. @TheTreyMiguel with the X-Division Championship up for grabs! #IMPACTHomecoming pic.twitter.com/iTowdokKLK — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 14, 2018

Below is the updated Impact Homecoming card:

* Johnny Impact (c) vs. Brian Cage (Impact World Championship)

* Tessa Blanchard (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie with Gail Kim as the Guest Referee (Impact Knockouts Championship)

* Jake Crist vs. Ethan Page vs. Rich Swann vs. Trey Miguel (Ultimate X Match for vacant Impact X-Division Championship)

* LAX (c) vs. Lucha Brothers (Impact World Tag Team Championship)

* Eli Drake vs. Abyss (Monster's Ball Match)

* Moose vs. Eddie Edwards (Falls Count Anywhere)