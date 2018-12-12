Johnny Impact Talks Which WWE Stars He Keeps In Touch With, Benefits Of Not Working For WWE

It's hard to believe that it has been seven years since Johnny Impact last stepped foot in a WWE ring (as John Morrison). When he left WWE he said he wanted more control over his time and he has stood by those comments in the time between by working on such projects as Survivor.

Michael Wiseman of Wrestling Inc. caught up with Impact at WrestleCade where he further discussed his frustrations while working at WWE.

"I've said this a lot of times: WWE is a great company, but you get on the 'WWE Express Train' and you're not really in control of where you're going. You're straightforward and you miss a lot of stops. By stops, I mean weddings some time and bonding with your family and friends," stated Impact.

Impact then talked about a movie he recently did called Boone: The Bounty Hunter and said when on that express train he didn't have time for things like that.

"You don't have time for your own projects because you're doing 200-plus shows a year. Now with Impact, I get to be a part of a wrestling company that's got production value and work with a talented roster, but also have time to do my own thing," said Impact.

While in WWE, Impact teamed up with fellow Tough Enough contestant The Miz and they won two tag championships together. Impact looked back fondly on teaming with the Miz, but not likely as much as The Miz does.

"My run with the Miz…was probably the best thing to ever happen to the Miz," Impact said jokingly.

When asked if he and The Miz could ever have a reunion, Impact said it's possible but that he's happy with his current situation.

"Wrestling is one of those businesses where you never say never," stated Impact. "I'm really happy where I'm at now with Impact. I'm a big fan of The Miz. I still see him and [Dolph] Ziggler and Zack [Ryder] and the guys a couple of times a year and WWE's a great company too."