Taya Valkyrie On Emotional Toll Of Johnny Impact Filming Survivor, What Reality Show She Wants To Do

Johnny Impact got his start on reality television as a contestant on Tough Enough and he returned to reality TV this year on Survivor. Filming took place in the spring and Impact was written off television courtesy of an attack by Kongo Kong.

While Impact Wrestling fans were without Johnny Impact for a couple of weeks, so was his real-life spouse, Taya Valkyrie. She talked about the struggles she had with her husband halfway across the world and also answered if she has any interest in appearing on Survivor.

"Oh my gosh! Absolutely not [laughter]," Valkyrie told Wrestling Inc's Nick Hausman on an Impact media call. "It was hard enough to be away from him for that long in a really hard time in my life because I was planning our wedding and getting everything prepared. People don't realize that someone who goes on a show like that, I can not speak to them at all.

"I didn't speak to him for almost two months and anyone in my personal circle knew how hard that was for me. I have no interest in putting him through that."

Everything concerning the wedding between the two seemed to come out alright as the two were hitched on June 1, 2018.

While Valkyrie doesn't have any interest in appearing on Survivor, there is another reality show that she would be interested in if the opportunity presented itself.

"I would be more interested in doing something like The Amazing Race or a competition-based show that way and have John as my partner. I also do not do well with starving or being cold so I would be a horrible survivor," revealed Valkyrie.

Valkyrie and Johnny Impact wouldn't be the first Impact Wrestling couple to appear on The Amazing Race. In 2014 Robbie E and Brooke Tessmacher appeared on the 25th season of the show and finished in fourth place.

