New Royal Rumble Participant, Seth Rollins Gives Props To Baron Corbin, WWE Superstars Meet Troops

- Above is a special look at WWE Superstars meeting troops at Fort Hood in Texas earlier this month as a part of the 16th annual Tribute to the Troops.

- WWE has confirmed Drew McIntyre for the 2019 men's Royal Rumble match. McIntyre announced his Rumble spot on this week's RAW and said he will win the Rumble to then fulfill his destiny of headlining WrestleMania 35. McIntyre and R-Truth are the only Rumble participants confirmed as of this writing. Truth won the #30 spot by winning the Mixed Match Challenge with Carmella, who is the only participant for the 2019 women's Royal Rumble match as of this writing.

- This week's Christmas Eve edition of RAW saw Seth Rollins defeat Baron Corbin in the main event. As seen below, Rollins took to Twitter after RAW and gave props to Corbin for his in-ring work.

Rollins wrote, "Really fun match with Corbin tonight. Annoying as he is, he's not too darn shabby in between the ropes."