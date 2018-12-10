New Title Match Announced For WWE TLC

As seen above, WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick has announced Cedric Alexander vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy for Sunday's TLC pay-per-view.

TLC takes place on Sunday, December 16 from the SAP Center in San Jose, California. Below is the updated announced card:

WWE Title Match

AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins (c)

TLC Triple Threat for the SmackDown Women's Title

Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

Nia Jax vs. Ronda Rousey (c)

Triple Threat for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

The Usos vs. The New Day vs. The Bar (c)

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Cedric Alexander vs. Buddy Murphy (c)

TLC Match

Braun Strowman vs. General Manager-Elect Baron Corbin

Stipulation: Strowman, currently out with an injury, earns a Royal Rumble title shot from WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar if he wins. Corbin will be the permanent RAW General Manager if he wins, but he will lose all red brand authority if he loses.

Tables Match

Natalya vs. Ruby Riott

Mixed Match Challenge Season 2 Finals

TBA vs. TBA

Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre

Elias vs. Bobby Lashley