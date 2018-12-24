Wrestling Inc.

News For Tonight's WWE RAW - Christmas Eve Edition, Title Matches, Paul Heyman Celebrates, More

By Marc Middleton | December 24, 2018
Photo Credit: Twitter

Tonight's Christmas Eve edition of WWE RAW will take place from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, taped last Monday night. We have full spoilers for the show at this link.

Below is the non-spoiler listing for tonight:

* Miracle on 34th Street Fight: Bobby Lashley vs. Elias

* The Revival vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Bobby Roode & Chad Gable with the titles on the line

* Natalya vs. RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey with the title on the line

* Dolph Ziggler vs. Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre in a Triple Threat

* Sasha Banks, Bayley and Ember Moon vs. Mickie James, Alicia Fox and Dana Brooke

* Heath Slater vs. Jinder Mahal

* Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin

* Appearances by The Riott Squad, Paul Heyman, and more

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's show:

* Seth Rollins and Baron Corbin go one-on-one

* Ronda Rousey and Natalya square off for the Raw Women's Championship

* Finn Bálor, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre collide in a Triple Threat Match

* Elias and Bobby Lashley deck the halls in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight

* Raw Tag Team Titles on the line

* Paul Heyman celebrates the holidays

Stick with us throughout the day for various updates and join us tonight at 8pm ET for live coverage.

