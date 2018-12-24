News For Tonight's WWE RAW - Christmas Eve Edition, Title Matches, Paul Heyman Celebrates, More

Tonight's Christmas Eve edition of WWE RAW will take place from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, taped last Monday night. We have full spoilers for the show at this link.
Below is the non-spoiler listing for tonight:
* Miracle on 34th Street Fight: Bobby Lashley vs. Elias
* The Revival vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Bobby Roode & Chad Gable with the titles on the line
* Natalya vs. RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey with the title on the line
* Dolph Ziggler vs. Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre in a Triple Threat
* Sasha Banks, Bayley and Ember Moon vs. Mickie James, Alicia Fox and Dana Brooke
* Heath Slater vs. Jinder Mahal
* Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin
* Appearances by The Riott Squad, Paul Heyman, and more
WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's show:
* Seth Rollins and Baron Corbin go one-on-one
* Ronda Rousey and Natalya square off for the Raw Women's Championship
* Finn Bálor, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre collide in a Triple Threat Match
* Elias and Bobby Lashley deck the halls in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight
* Raw Tag Team Titles on the line
* Paul Heyman celebrates the holidays
Stick with us throughout the day for various updates and join us tonight at 8pm ET for live coverage.