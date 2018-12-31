Nia Jax Calls Out WWE Photo

Over the weekend, WWE shared a photo on Twitter about how the women of WWE brought it in 2018. The photo WWE shared included superstars Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, Carmella, Peyton Royce, and Billie Kay.

The tweet left out any women of color, which Nia Jax pointed out to WWE on Twitter. Below is WWE's post:

There's no denying it. The women of @WWE BROUGHT IT in 2018! pic.twitter.com/i8lLY7LPiM — WWE (@WWE) December 29, 2018

Jax replied to the post with "#WeHereToo," you can see her tweet below:

Jax's 2018 included being in the first women's royal rumble match, at WrestleMania 34 she won her first title the RAW Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss. She didn't lose the title until June at Money in the Bank where Ronda Rousey defeated her.

Later in the year, she was in the first ever all women's PPV, WWE Evolution, which she won a battle royal for a chance for the title again. At Survivor Series she was the sole survivor for Team RAW and had a match earlier this month against Rousey at WWE TLC.

In contrast to WWE's photo, back in October during the WWE Evolution PPV, Bianca Belair shared a photo on her Twitter of herself, Alicia Fox, Ember Moon, Naomi, and Sasha Banks standing together. She captioned the photo "I will never stop loving this." Several comments from fans included how inspiring it was to them.