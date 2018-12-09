Nick Aldis Defends NWA Title At HOH Event, Brandi Rhodes Touts Winning Streak, NWA 70 Four-Way Match

- Above is the full match between Colt Cabana, Sammy Guevara, Scorpio Sky, and Samuel Shaw at last October's NWA 70 in Nashville, Tennessee. Shaw would win the match and move to the finals to take on Willie Mack to determine the NWA National Champion. Mack would come out victorious later that night.

- Last night, House of Hardcore was at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Below are the full results:

* Fallah Bahh defeated Ethan Page

* Britt Baker defeated Angelina Love (with Velvet Sky)

* Gangrel defeated Alex Reynolds

* David Arquette and RJ City defeated Robert Strauss and Tyrus

* Nick Aldis (c) defeated Brian Cage (NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship)

* The Briscoes defeated Rich Swann and Teddy Hart

* HOH TV and NWA National Champion Willie Mack defeated Shane Strickland

- Since returning from her collarbone injury, Brandi Rhodes is on a bit of a winning streak at 10-0 going into today's Fight Forever Wrestling event. Rhodes just finished up a tour with the UK promotion where she worked with Viper (Piper Niven), Bea Priestley, Millie McKenzie, and Kay Lee Ray.

Winning streak update. Still going.



10-0 ??



Tonight...Liverpool ????



Barely escaped her last time... pic.twitter.com/yvabBDUhz5 — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) December 9, 2018