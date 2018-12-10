Wrestling Inc.

"Nils Nascaras" On The Edge & Christian Show (Video), The Bar Shops At Destination XL (Video), Stock

By Marc Middleton | December 10, 2018

- WWE posted this video of SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar loading up on men's apparel from DXL, Destination XL.

- WWE stock was up 1.27% today, closing at $76.00 per share. Today's high was $76.04 and the low was $73.44.

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will be appearing on tonight's post-RAW edition of The Edge & Christian Show. WWE Hall of Famer Edge tweeted this preview of a "Nils Nascaras" segment with The Heartbreak Kid:


