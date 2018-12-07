NJPW Reveals Final World Tag League Card, Will Ospreay Match Announced

NJPW announced the full card for the final World Tag League event on December 9. The main event will feature IWGP Tag Team Champions Guerrillas of Destiny vs. EVIL and SANADA to determine the winner of this year's World Tag League.

Hirooki Goto will defend the NEVER Openweight Championship against Kota Ibushi, while Taichi will take on Will Ospreay to determine the number one contender for whoever wins between Goto and Ibushi.

Below is the full card:

* Togi Makabe, Toa Henare, Ayato Yoshida & Shota Umino vs. Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima, Manabu Nakanishi & Yuji Nagata.

* Michael Elgin, Jeff Cobb, Beretta & Chuckie T vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr., Lance Archer, Takashi Iizuka & Minoru Suzuki

* Tomohiro Ishii, SHO & YOH vs. Zack Sabre Jr., Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado

* Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi & Hangman Page vs. Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI & Shingo Takagi

* Kazuchika Okada, Toru Yano & KUSHIDA vs. Jay White, Bad Luck Fale & Taiji Ishimori

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, David Finlay, Juice Robinson & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson & Marty Scurll

* Will Ospreay vs. Taichi (Number One Contender Match for the NEVER Openweight Championship)

* Hirooki Goto (c) vs. Kota Ibushi (NEVER Openweight Championship)

* Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa vs. EVIL and SANADA (World Tag League Finals)

NJPW WTL will air live on NJPW World on December 9 at 1 am ET (December 8, 10pm PT). After this show, NJPW will only have two Road to Tokyo Dome events on December 14 and 15.

Then the company's biggest show of the year, Wrestle Kingdom 13, will go down on January 4 with IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega taking on Hiroshi Tanahashi in the main event.

