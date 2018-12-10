NJPW Road To Tokyo Dome Cards Revealed: Kenny Omega And Kota Ibushi Teaming Up

Before we get to Wrestle Kingdom 13 on January 4, NJPW will hold two Road to Tokyo Dome events on December 14 and 15. Last night, the cards were revealed and Hiroshi Tanahashi, Will Ospreay, Togi Makabe & Toru Yano vs. Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Yujiro Takahashi & Chase Owens will main event the first show.

Hiroshi Tanahashi and Will Ospreay vs. The Golden Lovers (IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega and NEVER Openweight Champion Kota Ibushi) will main event on December 15. Omega will be facing Tanahashi at NJPW's biggest show of the year, while Ibushi will defend his title against Ospreay.

Below are the full cards for the shows coming up next week.

December 14

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Will Ospreay, Togi Makabe & Toru Yano vs. Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Yujiro Takahashi & Chase Owens

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Gedo

* Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, SANADA & BUSHI vs. Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa & Taiji Ishimori

* Tomohiro Ishii, SHO & YOH vs. Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado

* Hirooki Goto & Rocky Romero vs. Minoru Suzuki & Takashi Iizuka

* Shingo Takagi vs. Shota Umino

* Tomoaki Honma, Jushin Thunder Liger, Tiger Mask IV & KUSHIDA vs. Toa Henare, Ayato Yoshida, Ren Narita & Yuya Uemura

December 15

* Hiroshi Tanahashi & Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi

* Kazuchika Okada, Togi Makabe, Toru Yano, Tomoaki Honma & KUSHIDA vs. Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Gedo & Taiji Ishimori

* Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI & Shingo Takagi vs. Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado

* EVIL & SANADA vs. Yujiro Takahashi & Chase Owens

* Tomohiro Ishii & Hirooki Goto vs. Minoru Suzuki & Takashi Iizuka

* Jushin Thunder Liger, Tiger Mask IV & Toa Henare vs. Rocky Romero, SHO & YOH

* Teruaki Kanemitsu & Ren Narita vs. Ayato Yoshida & Shota Umino

Below is the card for Wrestle Kingdom 13, which will air on NJPW World and Fite on January 4 at 3 am ET.

* Kenny Omega (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi (IWGP Heavyweight Championship)

* Chris Jericho (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito (IWGP Intercontinental Championship)

* KUSHIDA (c) vs. Taiji Ishimori (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship)

* Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Juice Robinson (IWGP United States Championship)

* Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa (c) vs. EVIL and SANADA vs. The Young Bucks (IWGP Tag Team Championship)

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado (c) vs. Roppongi 3K (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship)

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White

* Kota Ibushi (c) vs. Will Osprey (NEVER Openweight Championship)

* Tomohiro Ishii (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (RevPro British Heavyweight Championship)

* TBA (Number 1 Contender Gauntlet Match for the NEVER Openweight Tag Team Championship - Pre-Show)