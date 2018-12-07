NJPW World Tag League Results (12/7): Who Advanced To The WTL Finals?

The NJPW World Tag League continued earlier today with Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa defeating Toru Yano and Tomohiro Ishii in the main event. Coming into the show four teams were tied at 18 points with EVIL & SANADA and IWGP Tag Team Champions Guerrillas of Destiny picking up the big wins to advance to the WTL finals on December 9.

Unless Tonga and Loa win the finals, it's likely we'll see EVIL and SANADA receive a title shot at Wrestle Kingdom 13 against the current champions. Below are the full results:

* Yuji Nagata & Manabu Nakanishi defeated Ayato Yoshida & Shota Umino

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima defeated Minoru Suzuki & Takashi Iizuka

* Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi defeated Togi Makabe & Toa Henare

* Juice Robinson and David Finlay defeated Best Friends by DQ

* Hangman Page and Yujiro Takahashi defeated Jeff Cobb & Michael Elgin

* Jay White, Bad Luck Fale, Taiji Ishimori and Gedo defeated Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, KUSHIDA and Rocky Romero

* EVIL & SANADA defeated Killer Elite Squad

* Guerrillas of Destiny defeated Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano

Final Standings

Guerrillas of Destiny: 20 points

EVIL & SANADA: 20 points

Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano: 18 points

Killer Elite Squad: 18 points

Juice Robinson & David Finlay: 16 points

Michael Elgin & Jeff Cobb: 16 points

Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi: 16 points

Best Friends: 14 points

Minoru Suzuki & Takashi Iizuka: 10 points

Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima: 10 points

Hangman Page & Yujiro Takahashi: 10 points

Togi Makabe & Toa Henare: 8 points

Yuji Nagata & Manabu Nakanishi: 6 points

Ayato Yoshida & Shota Umino: 0 points

The NJPW World Tag League Finals will take place on December 9. So far only two matches are known with Hirooki Goto defending the NEVER Openweight Championship against Kota Ibushi, along with the WTL finals (Guerrillas of Destiny vs. EVIL and SANADA). On the most recent Being the Elite, the Young Bucks gave a bit of a spoiler that they'd also be involved with the event.